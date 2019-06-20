JANESVILLE

A Madison man has been charged in connection with a shots-fired incident March 30 on Janesville’s near west side.

Marshawn D. Giles, 20, was charged in Rock County Court on Thursday with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Academy and McKinley streets at 3:41 a.m. that Saturday for a report of shots fired. They reported finding four shell casings and bullet fragments.

Two months later, a man told police he was a victim of that shooting. The man said he was riding in a Chevrolet Sonic with several others behind an SUV when the SUV made a U-turn, and as the cars came close, he saw a man in the SUV he knew as “Dutch” fire several times into the car, according to the criminal complaint.

No one was hit, although the car was damaged, according to the complaint.

The witness told police he believed the incident arose because of a bad drug deal between Dutch and another person riding in the Sonic, according to the criminal complaint.

The man later picked “Dutch” out of a photo lineup. The photo was that of Giles, according to the criminal complaint.

Janesville police had arrested Giles on April 24 in an unrelated matter and was carrying a loaded .38-caliber handgun. The state Crime Lab later determined the gun had fired the shots in the March 30 incident, according to the complaint.

Giles was held on a $1,000 cash bond after his initial court appearance Thursday.