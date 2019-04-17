JANESVILLE

A man accused of supplying the drugs that killed a Janesville woman Dec. 10 was charged in Rock County Court this week.

Kevin J. Rowin, 37, of 815 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a repeat felony offender.

Rowin is suspected of supplying the fentanyl and other drugs that caused the death of Kayla Kirchner, 32, of 3814 Curry Lane, said police Lt. Mike Blaser.

Kirchner was a loving mother of three who was engaged to be married, according to her obituary.

Blaser said investigators had to wait for a toxicology analysis to be completed before making the arrest.

The analysis shows the drugs included the opiates fentanyl, acetylfentanyl and oxycodone and the antihistamines hydroxyzine and cetirizine, Blaser said.

Facebook messages showed Kirchner arranged to buy the drugs and the "rig" to inject them from Rowin the night of Dec. 9, according to the criminal complaint.

Rowin was convicted of possession of heroin as a repeat drug offender in 2013, according to the complaint.

Janesville police report 14 overdose deaths in 2018, the same number as in 2017.

Countywide, the medical examiner's department confirmed 31 opiate-related overdose deaths in 2018, with 10 more cases still pending confirmation.