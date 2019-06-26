JANESVILLE

It appears authorities can do little about a man who has been camping near the Monterey Bridge for many weeks, even though he has been cited for violating a city ordinance.

Police have cited the man for camping on a sidewalk four times since March 31. In each case, he did not appear in court, and the court found him in violation and ordered him to pay $263 within 60 days, court records show.

Ironically, the man has money available to pay for an apartment and food, but he won’t do that, said Sgt. Dean Sukus of the Janesville police.

Meanwhile, although he does not appear to be asking for help, people are giving him food and money, Sukus said.

“That may be contributing to the problem, that he continues to receive the attention from everybody, but he has the means not to be there,” Sukus said.

The man was lying in a tent fashioned from a tarp Wednesday. The tent was pitched next to the sidewalk on the north side of the bridge near Monterey Park.

The 34-year-old politely but firmly told a Gazette reporter that he would not talk without an attorney present.

The reporter asked him about the police concern that he has the money to house and feed himself, but he again declined to talk and asked the reporter to leave him alone.

Police did not ask The Gazette to look into the matter, which has been the subject of much social media comment.

Officers have looked into what they can do for someone with mental problems, but they are limited because he is not a danger to himself or others, Sukus said.

Police and county human service workers have offered him help on numerous occasions, but he has declined, Sukus said.

“At this point, his needs are being met, as far as food and things like that,” Sukus said. “As colder weather comes, that might change, but right now he’s not at risk being outside.”

The man has been having a bad year. Online court records indicate a relative evicted him in May 2018 and later got a domestic abuse injunction issued against him.

The woman wrote in a victim-impact statement that she fears he will hurt her or damage her possessions, and that she wants him to get inpatient care for “mental issues.”

The man was charged last June with violating the no-contact order by showing up at her Janesville residence.

Court proceedings continued for months, in part because he did not appear for several hearings, and bench warrants were issued for his arrest, court documents indicate.

He underwent a psychiatric evaluation, and Rock County Judge John Wood ruled him not competent to stand trial and unlikely to regain competence. Wood ordered him released from jail March 15. Police issued the first citation 18 days later.

Police are part of a homelessness intervention team, whose members have spoken to him regularly, Sukus said.

The team was set up after homeless people along the river in downtown Janesville were cited for public drunkenness and other ordinance violations last summer.

Those men told police that they knew it could take months for arrest warrants to be issued for ignoring the citations, and by that time it would be cold, and they would not mind being housed in jail, said Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan of the Janesville police.

“You can’t just set up camp on public property,” Sheridan said, adding that police are discussing the matter with the city attorney’s office, looking for options.

Asked about seeking a court order to remove the man, Sheridan said he’d probably move somewhere else, creating the same problem.

“He knows he’s not supposed to be there. The only thing we have left at this point is just to enforce the current ordinances, and we’re doing that and at same time looking for different ways to resolve this,” Sheridan said.