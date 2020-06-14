JANESVILLE

Police suspect a man was wounded in a shooting on the city’s west side on Friday night, but as of Sunday morning, the man had not been found, and he hadn’t shown up at a hospital.

Police were called to the 100 block of Linn Street came in at 9:52 p.m. Friday, where blood and shell casings were found near 119 Linn St., said Janesville police Lt. Todd Kleisner.

Two vehicles were seen leaving the area, Kleisner said.

Police are looking for “a couple of people” in connection with the shooting, Kleisner said, but he couldn’t comment further. No arrest had been made as of midday Sunday.

Police had not established a motive, but Kleisner said the suspicion is that the shooting stemmed from drug dealing and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Police obtained a search warrant for a residence at 119 Linn St. as part of the investigation and arrested a man and a woman as a result.

Kendra D. Kufahl, 24, and Justin A. Black, 26, both of that address, were arrested on a charge of child neglect/exposing children to controlled substances.

Black also was arrested on charges of possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.

Kleisner said cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found “all over the house,” which was “pretty filthy.”

Child Protective Services was called, and the children, ages 1 and 4, were placed with a relative of Kufahl’s, Kleisner said.

Also found in the house was more than $2,800 cash, Kleisner said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Kufahl or Black had any connection to the shooting.

Black was convicted of maintain a drug trafficking place in January 2017 and sentenced to three years’ probation with 90 days in jail.