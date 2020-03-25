BRODHEAD
A man being taken into custody by Brodhead police Saturday coughed and spit toward the officer, saying he had the coronavirus, police reported Wednesday.
Later, while being medically cleared before being taken to jail, the man vomited on the floor of the exam room and used his foot to fling vomit at the officer, according to a news release.
Tyler Abraham, 26, of Brodhead, was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing, fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and threatening to disseminate a biological agent and disorderly conduct.
He also faces several traffic violations, including eighth-offense driving while suspended.
The incident began at 1:24 p.m. Saturday, when police tried to stop a car for squealing its tires and accelerating rapidly from a stop sign, according to the release.
The driver passed a police officer and yelled out his window, according to the release. The officer pursued north on First Center Avenue, breaking off pursuit at Keesey and Nelson roads in the town of Spring Valley.
Janesville police later found the car in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.
Abraham is currently out on bail and awaiting his initial appearance. The release does not say whether Abraham was tested for coronavirus.