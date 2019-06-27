A Janesville man was arrested Thursday by Rock County sheriff's deputies on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after they found him clad only in his underwear and socks outside a trailer home in Rockvale Mobile Home Park, 6219 S. Highway 51.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at lot 96 in the park at about 6:15 p.m. A witness had heard a woman yell stop before a man got into a vehicle and began speeding up and down the street.

Deputies arrived to find Cory Wilcox, 40, outside a trailer at another lot wearing only his underwear and socks. Wilcox had reportedly pushed his way into the trailer trying to start a fight. The people inside pushed him back out and shut the door.

Wilcox, who is on probation and prohibited from consuming alcohol, refused sobriety field testing. He also refused to have blood drawn at the jail. He was arrested for disorderly conduct, trespassing, fourth offense intoxicated driving and a probation violation. Wilcox remains in jail awaiting a court appearance.