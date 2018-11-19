A Janesville man was arrested on his fourth OWI charge Saturday night, according to a news release from the Janesville Police Department.
Jesus Alberto Ubieta-Jacquez, 23, was arrested at 120 St. Lawrence Ave., Janesville. Officers responded to the scene at 10:15 p.m. after reports of loud music coming from a vehicle, according to the release.
Officers found Ubieta-Jacquez in the driver’s seat passed out with an open beer bottle in his hand. Ubieta-Jacquez admitted to driving the vehicle.
Field sobriety tests showed “significant signs of impairment,” and a preliminary breathalyzer showed he was more than three times over the legal limit to operate a vehicle, according to the release.
Ubieta-Jacquez is currently on probation for his third OWI offense, according to the release.
