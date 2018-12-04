Fraunfelder_Taylor

Taylor Fraunfelder

JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide for his role in drug overdoses, according to a news release.

Police contacted Taylor L. Fraunfelder on Tuesday at 609 E. Milwaukee St. and took him into custody. Besides the homicide charge, he is also being held on charges of felony child neglect, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of delivering less than 3 grams of heroin, according to the release.

Fraunfelder admitted to serving the overdoses. He is in custody at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

