JANESVILLE
Police arrested a Janesville man Sunday on suspicion of fifth offense drunk driving after he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a utility pole, according to a news release.
Monte D. Dozier, 37, Janesville, was traveling east on Memorial Drive around 1:48 a.m. Sunday when he lost control at Harding Street. He was the only occupant of his vehicle, according to the release.
He admitted to drinking and blew a .14 in a Breathalyzer test. He has four previous intoxicated driving convictions, according to the release.
Dozier is being held at the Rock County Jail.
