TOWN OF PORTER

An Evansville man will face operating while intoxicated charges after an incident in the town of Porter.

At 2:02 a.m. Sunday, a Rock County Sheriff's deputy was investigating a report of an unwanted person on Curtis Drive in the town of Porter, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

While the deputy was there, a Chevrolet Suburban pulled into the driveway and nearly hit a tree.

The driver, Leon H. Lissner, 42, of Evansville showed signs of intoxication and admitted he had been drinking, according to the news release.

Lissner was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, fourth offense.