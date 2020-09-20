Rock County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a Muskego man on two charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and the man suffered life-threatening injuries of his own.
Jason Zembroski was allegedly driving while intoxicated before a crash at 3:21 p.m. Sunday at County N and Vogel Road in the town of Milton, according to a news release shared late Sunday night.
A 68-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman, both of Black River Falls, were pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.
A Ford Edge, driven by the 68-year-old man, drifted into the eastbound lane on County N and hit a Ford F150, being driven by Zembroski, head on, according to the release.
Zembroski’s 43-year-old passenger, also of Muskego, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff’s deputies also arrested Zembroski on charges of third-offense intoxicated driving and OWI causing injury, the release states.
The medical examiner’s office is expected to release the name of the victims at a later time.