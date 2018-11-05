TOWN OF SPRING VALLEY

A New Glarus man was arrested on a charge of fourth-offense intoxicated driving early Saturday morning near Orfordville, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies found a severely damaged SUV in the middle of Highway 213 near Tollefson Road around 5 a.m. The vehicle had been driven without operating headlamps, according to the release.

The driver was identified as Demetrius M. Jones, 33, of New Glarus. He was not injured.

Jones told deputies his friend hit a piece of farm equipment on private property near Edgerton, but investigators don’t know where that crash happened or what Jones struck, according to the news release.

Jones was also found in possession of crack cocaine and was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Deputies also issued a citation for driving while revoked due to alcohol or controlled-substance violations.

