JANESVILLE

Police report an arrest in two recent armed robberies in Janesville and one in Milton.

The arrest occurred at about 2 a.m. Thursday at the TA Express Truck Stop on Highway 14, according to a news release.

Nicholas K. Murn, 26, admitted he committed the robberies at the Stop-N-Go, 3515 E. Milwaukee St., and Mulligans Convenience Store, 3961 Milton Ave., according to the release.

Murns also confessed to the robbery of Casey's General Store in Milton, Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt said in a Facebook post.

The break in the case came when another law enforcement agency told Janesville police that it was investigating an armed robbery in which the robber was driving a blue Nissan Sentra, according to the release.

Marquardt's post indicates Beloit police were involved in the investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Murn had clothing that police believe was used in previous crimes, the release states.

Officials earlier had suggested a link between the robberies of the Janesville Stop-N-Go and Casey’s General Store in Milton the night of Oct. 23 and a robbery of the Mulligans BP in Janesville early Saturday morning.

The Janesville news release says “armed robbery charges will likely be issued by other law enforcement agencies within Rock County.”

The release says Murn’s last known address was in the town of Beloit.