JANESVILLE

Police have made an arrest in the Dec. 10 overdose death of a Janesville woman.

Kevin J. Rowin, 37, of 815 Eisenhower Ave., Janesville, was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide, a police report indicates.

Rowin is suspected in supplying a cocktail of drugs that caused the death of Kayla Kirchner, 32, of 3814 Curry Lane, said police Lt. Mike Blaser.

Blaser said investigators had to wait for a toxicology analysis to be completed before making the arrest.

The analysis showed the drugs included the opiates fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and oxycodone and the antihistamines hydroxyzine and cetirizine, Blaser said.

Hydroxyzine is used to treat anxiety and allergies.

Police reported 14 overdose deaths in 2018, the same number as in 2017.