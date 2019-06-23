JANESVILLE

A man has been arrested in connection with a Friday incident at the Janesville Mall in which he attempted to photograph a girl in a bathroom stall, according to a news release.

Joshua L. Miller, 28, of 317 E. Court St. No. 1, Janesville, was arrested on charges of attempting to capture representations depicting nudity, disorderly conduct and a probation violation, according to police records.

Police responded to the mall incident Friday night and later issued a news release asking for the public's help in identifying the man. The release included a blurry photo of a man in a blue T-shirt and black baseball cap.

The police department received a tip Saturday identifying Miller as the man in the photo. Officers found him near the Five Points intersection in Janesville. Miller admitted to attempting to take the photos, according to the release.

Police records show Miller will appear in Rock County Court at 3 p.m. Monday.