JANESVILLE — A 34-year-old man was charged in court after the Janesville Police Department SWAT and Street Crimes Unit seized an ounce of cocaine, prescription pills, paraphernalia and several handguns during a search of an apartment on the 100 block of South Main Street on May 4.
Kyle Richards, a resident of the apartment, was arrested prior to the search during a traffic stop. He was on probation for first degree recklessly endangering safety and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
If convicted Richards could face up to $240,000 in fines and up to 84 years in prison.
He was arrested and charged with :
Possession with intent to deliver cocaine 15-40 grams
Possession with intent to deliver schedule IV narcotic
Possession with intent to deliver schedule V narcotic
Possession with intent to deliver a prescription drug
Four counts felon in possession of a firearm
Maintain a drug trafficking place
According to the complaint:
Police were investigating Richards due to reports of him selling drugs and being in possession of a firearm which violated his parole.
A warrant was obtained to search his residence on South Main Street. In the search officers found several measuring cups, digital scales, drug packaging materials; a butane torch and other drug making materials.
The officer also noticed a large bag of pills sitting on the table. He determined that Richards was mixing cocaine, water and baking soda; “cooking it” until the cocaine and baking soda formed rock cocaine or “crack.”
Officers located four firearms in the residence, even though Richards is a convicted Felon, currently on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
The four firearms found by officers were a 9mm Smith and Wesson Model 59 handgun with a full magazine in it and a round loaded in the camber; a 32 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver was unloaded; a 22 caliber Ruger handgun was loaded with a full magazine inserted in the gun and a second magazine inside the case and a a 32 caliber American Double Action Revolver was unloaded.
