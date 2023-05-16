01STOCK_JANESVILLE_POLICE01
Buy Now

JANESVILLE — A 34-year-old man was charged in court after the Janesville Police Department SWAT and Street Crimes Unit seized an ounce of cocaine, prescription pills, paraphernalia and several handguns during a search of an apartment on the 100 block of South Main Street on May 4.

Kyle Richards, a resident of the apartment, was arrested prior to the search during a traffic stop. He was on probation for first degree recklessly endangering safety and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Tags

Recommended for you