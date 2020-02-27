JANESVILLE

A former delivery contractor for The Gazette was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of making a bomb threat against the paper's printing and distribution facility, according to a police report.

Thomas J. Anderson, 52, of 328 S. Harmony Drive, Janesville, was arrested on bomb scare and disorderly conduct charges.

An employee at the printing and distribution center, 333 S. Wuthering Hills Drive, received the call at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, and Anderson "commented about guns and said he knows how to make a bomb," according to the police report.