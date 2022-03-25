A Minnesota man arrested early Monday morning after a car chase through neighborhoods on Janesville’s south side was charged Wednesday with false imprisonment and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to Rock County Court documents.
A woman who said she was riding from St. Paul, Minnesota, to Milwaukee with Torrance L. Jefferson, 31, of Minneapolis, told police she saw Jefferson take drugs before they left St. Paul either late Sunday or early Monday and that they stopped at a gas station en route and bought alcohol that he started to drink, according to a criminal complaint.
As they drove, the woman said, Jefferson seemed to become paranoid and started talking to people who weren’t there. Eventually, they went past an exit sign for Milwaukee and continued heading toward Chicago on Interstate 90/39. She told Jefferson she wanted out of the car and that she would call police if he didn’t stop the car. She said at that point, he threatened to shoot her and struck her in the face, according to the complaint.
Eventually, Jefferson and the woman reached Janesville and while on an off-ramp to Milton Avenue, the woman shifted the car into park, exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby motel, where she used a stranger’s cellphone to call 911 at around 3 a.m. Monday.
She provided officers a partial Minnesota license plate of the car Jefferson was driving but said she did not know where he was going after she escaped from the car. A Janesville officer found a car with a Minnesota plate matching the partial description near Parker Drive and Centerway in downtown Janesville.
The officer followed the driver, who was swerving in his lane and crossing the centerline along Centerway, according to the complaint. Jefferson and the officer reached Center Avenue and Joliet Street in Janesville, where Jefferson accelerated quickly while westbound on Joliet, apparently trying to flee the officer.
The pursuing officer reached top speeds of 50 mph during the chase through mostly residential neighborhoods on Janesville’s south side. Jefferson entered the driveway of a home on Lee Lane and drove into yards in the 1500 and 1300 blocks of South Chatham Street, according to the complaint.
During the pursuit, Jefferson rammed a police car to evade officers. The pursuit ended when Jefferson drove off the road into a “marshy embankment” where Waterford Place ends on the city’s south side.
Officers recognized signs of impairment in Jefferson, and he resisted being placed in the back of a police car, according to the complaint. He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and then to the Rock County Jail.
Jefferson also was apparently involved in a shots-fired incident earlier Monday morning at an Edgerton truck stop, Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore said Thursday.
Moore said the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Monday at the Edgerton Oasis truck stop on Haugen Road.