JANESVILLE

A Beloit man was arrested after pulling a gun during an argument in the Walmart parking lot Thursday evening, according to a Janesville police news release.

Officers responded at 6 p.m. to Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Drive. A witness told them a man was yelling at a female in the parking lot. Officers learned the argument began over the woman driving the wrong direction in the parking lot, according to the release.

Anthony C. Kreyer, 20, of Beloit was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sgt. Chad Pearson said Kreyer got into an argument with an African-American woman when a bystander overheard what he thought were racial slurs coming from Kreyer, who is white, and intervened.

Pearson spoke after reading reports on the incident but said all the reports were not completed by late morning Friday.

Pearson said the bystander thought Kreyer was saying “KKK,” a reference to the racist group Ku Klux Klan, but it appears Kreyer goes by the nickname AK or AKK, even though his initials are ACK, and the bystander might have misunderstood.

During the confrontation, Keyer pulled a revolver from his waistband, Pearson said, but he never pointed it at anyone. The bystander then called police.

Officers interviewed associates of Kreyer and soon learned the gun was moved among friends and taken to different addresses, Pearson said.

At one point, the gun was at a residence on South Wright Road without the resident knowing it was there, Pearson said, and Elany M. Castro, 21, of Lake Mills, retrieved it from the residence.

Castro was arrested on a charge of obstructing an officer, Pearson said.

Castro gave the gun to friends, who were transporting it when police stopped a vehicle on Palmer Drive near Racine Street, Pearson said.

A second vehicle pulled up next to the car being stopped, and Police searched the second vehicle and found the gun, a .38 revolver that belonged to one of Kreyer’s family members, according to the news release.

Police also stopped a car with a couple and two small children on Deerfield Drive after the incident because their car matched a description, but they were not involved, Pearson said.