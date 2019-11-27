JANESVILLE

A man accused of slapping a Walmart employee and of kissing several women in the store on Nov. 21 told police he did not intend to harm anyone.

Robert M. Cicmansky, 50, formerly of Rockton, Illinois, turned himself in to police Tuesday evening and admitted what he did, police Detective Chris Buescher said.

Police arrested him on a charge of physical abuse of a child because the employee was 17.

Cicmansky (pronounced SIS-man-ski) approached the employee, gave her a $50 bill, slapped her on the buttocks and kissed her cheek, police reported earlier.

She reported it to her supervisor.

Police said surveillance videos suggested the same man appears to have approached several female shoppers and kissed or tried to kiss them.

Cicmansky told police he is “a New Jersey Italian,” that kissing people is something he does all the time, and he was not making sexual overtures, Buescher said.

Cicmansky likened the slap to something baseball players do to each other when someone makes a play, Buescher said.

The girl reportedly told police she was still feeling pain from the slap two hours afterward.

Cicmansky said he was trying to spread goodwill by giving away money, and he said he was going through a difficult time in his life, Buescher said.

Cicmansky was held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance Wednesday.

