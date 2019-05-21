TOWN OF BELOIT

A Beloit man was charged in Rock County Court with sixth-offense intoxicated driving after Town of Beloit Police stopped him early Sunday morning.

Bruce M. Wells, 60, of 1716½ Morse Ave., was restricted to driving with no more than a 0.02 blood alcohol level because of previous convictions, according to the criminal complaint.

Wells refused to take a preliminary breath test or submit to a blood test after police stopped him on Riverside Drive, according to the complaint. Police obtained a search warrant to obtain the blood sample.

Wells’ previous intoxicated-driving convictions were twice each in 1991 and 1995 and once in 1996, according to the complaint.