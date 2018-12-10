JANESVILLE
A Janesville mattress store employee stole more than $10,000 worth of mattresses and other furniture that was later sold via social media, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court on Monday.
Owen A. Peterson, 23, of 2923 W. Cox Road, Edgerton, is charged with felony theft in the case.
Peterson is accused of taking the items from Janesville Comfort Shoppe and selling them to a Milton woman, telling her that they were being taken to the dump or were discontinued items that he bought with an employee discount, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she met Peterson three to four months previously, according to the complaint.
She was suspicious, so she had Peterson tell her he had not stolen the items while she video-recorded the statement, said Lt. Charles Aagaard of the Janesville Police Department.
The woman told police she gave Peterson $75 to $200 each time he delivered to her, according to the complaint.
Peterson told police the money supported his heroin habit, and he gave some of the money to his mother, according to the complaint.
Aagaard said the value of items taken and sold is unknown. Mattresses and other items recovered at the woman’s house were valued at $10,620.
Sofas, love seats, dressers and box springs also were taken, according to the complaint.
A supervisor at the store reported the theft Nov. 9, according to the complaint. The supervisor told police she found a large number of Symbol brand mattresses being sold online in the Janesville-Milton area at much lower prices than at the Comfort Shoppe, according to the complaint, and the Janesville store is the only Symbol dealer in the area.
One Facebook page where the mattresses were sold was in the name of Marie Rockafella, whom police learned was a pseudonym for the Milton woman, according to the complaint.
Peterson said he often added items from the store’s warehouses to loads that were being delivered, and he said his crew was so good they were able to deliver on time and also have time to deliver to the Milton woman’s house, according to the complaint.
A new employee told police he had delivered to the Milton woman’s home almost every day, without proper paperwork, and he never saw the woman give Peterson money, but he saw Peterson take money from under a doormat at the house, according to the complaint.
The employee became suspicious and reported it to a supervisor, according to the complaint.
Peterson was released on a signature bond pending his next court appearance, on Jan. 2, and was ordered to have no contact with the Comfort Shoppe.
