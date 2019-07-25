BELOIT

A man upset because a woman would not drop domestic-violence charges against him sent videos to her family showing the woman having sex with him, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court this week.

Terrance A. McCauley, 32, of Fort Atkinson, was charged this week with intimidation of a victim, five counts of distributing an intimate representation without consent and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the Beloit woman didn’t know the man had recorded their intimate behavior and had discovered it about a year ago, when she deleted it from his hard drive, but apparently he had kept a copy.

After she refused to drop the domestic-violence case, the man sent her text messages saying he was going to have sex with other women and was going to marry someone else, according to the complaint.

On May 30, the man sent her a text message saying, “Since you want to keep playing, I’m sending this to everybody …,” according to the complaint.

The text continued with language suggesting an attempt to shame the woman.

The text was followed by numerous photographs from the video showing her in sexual situations, according to the complaint.

The man then sent photos from the video to 13 friends and family members, the woman told Beloit police, according to the complaint.

McCauley was charged twice last year with misdemeanor domestic abuse, online court records indicate. He has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

In one case, McCauley was ordered to have no contact with the woman in the sex-video case, according to the complaint.

The incident was similar to another case charged in Rock County Court this week.