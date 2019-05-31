ELKHORN

A former Elkhorn man who was released from prison and then charged with raping a woman who wrote him letters pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Friday before a Walworth County judge sentenced him to one year of probation.

The lawyer for David A. Conrad, 35, more recently of W3814 Orchid Drive, Lake Geneva, said their chances at a jury trial would have been in their favor, but Conrad did not want to take the risk.

Melissa Frost said it was a “fair outcome” of the case for her client to plead guilty to substantial battery. He was originally charged with second-degree sexual assault with use of force.

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said the plea agreement was “a heavily negotiated resolution for a difficult case.”

After Conrad’s release from prison Sept. 2, he met with the woman that evening in Delavan, according to the criminal complaint. The two had not met before his release.

The two went to the Super 8 Motel, where Conrad “violently raped” the woman, she alleged in court documents. He then pushed her down a stairwell when she left to call her mother.

Conrad said the sex was consensual.

Conrad served prison time for a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child, according to online court records.

The woman filed a restraining order against Conrad because with the case closing, “I fear for my safety for when David is released from custody.”

“I need this restraining order because I fear for my life,” the woman wrote in court documents.

The documents say Conrad will not contest the order as part of the plea agreement.

The woman, who was present in court Friday, declined to speak when the judge offered her a chance.

Conrad also declined.

Judge Phillip Koss asked Conrad if he had read the victim impact statement, and he said he had not. Koss then asked him to do so.

“I think it’s important that you know what this has done,” Koss said, before approving the plea agreement.