JANESVILLE

A man accused of sexually assaulting another Rock County Jail inmate was sentenced last week in Rock County Court.

Tyler E. Clark, 27, of Beloit, pleaded guilty to battery by prisoner and was sentenced to three years of probation to be served at the same time as any other sentence he is serving, according to court records.

A charge of second-degree sexual assault by use of force was dismissed but read into the record.

Clark was accused of sexually assaulting his cellmate on Sept. 8, 2017.

Clark had propositioned the other man for sex, but the man told Clark he was not interested, according to the criminal complaint.

Clark then violently assaulted the man, according to the complaint.