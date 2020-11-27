JANESVILLE
A man suspected of a stabbing in Lake Geneva early Wednesday morning was arrested at a Janesville motel Wednesday night.
Janesville police arrested Marcos Garcia Jr., 29, at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Microtel Inn, 3121 Wellington Place, without incident, according to a police report.
Lake Geneva police had warned that Garcia, who is 7 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Janesville officers turned Garcia over to Lake Geneva police at the Rock-Walworth county line, according to the report.
Lake Geneva officers were called to the Walmart at 201 N. Edwards Blvd at 2:53 a.m. Wednesday and found a “female” who appeared to have suffered stab wounds to her neck, according to a police Facebook post.
The female was taken to Aurora Summit hospital in Oconomowoc, “where she required immediate lifesaving surgery,” according to the post. She was later described as in good and stable condition.
Police issued a warrant for Garcia, who they said is an acquaintance of the victim. They said his last known address was in Janesville.