JANESVILLE

A town of Beloit driver who registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.434 was charged with fourth-offense intoxicated driving this week in Rock County Court.

A level of 0.434 is more than five times the legal limit for driving.

A relative called police after Ronald R. Korbol Jr., 59, pulled into his driveway at 1912 S. Royce Ave. in an excessively intoxicated state Saturday afternoon, according to the criminal complaint.

Town of Beloit police reported Korbol appeared unconscious and could not walk without assistance after police woke him up, the complaint states.

Korbol’s previous intoxicated-driving convictions were in 2002, 2012 and 2014, according to the complaint. The last conviction was for intoxicated driving causing injury.