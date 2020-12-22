JANESVILLE
A Beloit man arrested in Janesville on Dec. 15 had 64 packets of heroin and cocaine in his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Court.
Tracy A. Butler, 49, of 366½ W. Grand Ave., had been under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, who sent an informant to buy heroin from him in Janesville and Beloit in August, according to subsequent complaints filed against him.
Janesville police stopped Butler the night of Dec. 15 near the intersection of Mineral Point Avenue and Terrace Street when a passenger in the car told of overhearing apparent drug deals at Butler’s apartment earlier in the evening, according to the complaint.
Police found in the car:
- 32 packets of heroin, collectively weighing 15.8 grams, or about one-half ounce.
- 7 packets of cocaine.
- 25 packets of crack cocaine.
The cocaine packets combined weighed 23.3 grams, or about 0.8 ounce, according to the complaint.
Butler was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin.
The district attorney’s office later charged Butler with two counts delivery of small amounts of heroin to the informant Aug. 21 in Janesville, with an accomplice who faces identical charges, Nyesha M. Wright, 26, of 366 W. Grand Ave., No. 12, Beloit.
Butler also was charged with three counts of delivery of heroin to the informant Aug. 20 and 28 in Beloit.
Butler was held on a combined $3,000 cash bond after his initial court appearance Monday. Wright was released on a signature bond.