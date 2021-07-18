JANESVILLE
A Janesville man is accused of a fifth operating while intoxicated offense after his arrest Friday night.
Stanley W. Mackovich, 57, was taken into custody after demonstrating signs of intoxication, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. He also faces a charge of fleeing law enforcement officers.
The Rock County Communications Center reported a southbound vehicle on Center Avenue near Kellogg Avenue nearly hit another vehicle at 7:10 p.m. Friday. The suspect vehicle was found speeding on Highway 51 and, after a short pursuit, stopped in a parking lot in the town of Rock.
Mackovich reportedly showed signs of impairment and was taken to the Rock County Jail.