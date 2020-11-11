TOWN OF ALBION
A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing his roommate multiple times in the town of Albion on Tuesday was arrested in Janesville, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Dane County deputies responded to a reported disturbance at 103 Lake Court in the town, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Their investigation showed that Matthew D. Webb stabbed his roommate and fled before authorities showed up, according to the release.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office helped arrest Webb in Janesville on a charge of attempted homicide. Webb was taken to the Dane County Jail.
The jail’s website spells Webb’s first name as Mathew, but the news release has it as Matthew.
The roommate was flown to UW Hospital in Madison with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.