JANESVILLE

A man accused of trying to rob a Janesville bank Friday had been released from prison less than three months earlier—for bank robbery.

Daniel L. Landis, 38, of Brandon, was charged in Rock County Court on Tuesday with attempted armed robbery with use of force, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing, obstructing and disorderly conduct, all as a repeat offender.

Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer set cash bail at $16,000.

Landis was convicted in 2006 of a 2005 robbery of a bank in DeSoto, according to news reports. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Landis was on extended supervision with the Department of Corrections in Fond du Lac County at the time of his arrest Friday.

The La Crosse Tribune reported in 2006 that Landis, his brother, another man and a 16-year-old were also suspected in 2005 robberies in Soldiers Grove; Akron, Iowa; and Harpers Ferry, Iowa.

Landis entered the Wisconsin River Bank at 1101 N. Parker Drive on Friday morning wearing sunglasses and a gray scarf or mask on his face and carrying a duffel bag, according to the criminal complaint.

Landis went behind the counter and tried to open drawers at the counter and at the drive-through station, but they would not open, according to the complaint.

Tellers told him he was not allowed behind the counter and told him to leave, one of them yelling at him, according to the complaint.

Landis left the bank and fled on a motorcycle, pursued by Janesville police, exceeding 50 mph as police followed him down Main Street, according to the complaint.

The chase continued into the Fourth Ward neighborhood, where Landis drove through backyards on South Jackson Street before stopping at a fence, as police reported earlier.

He was taken into custody at gunpoint, according to the complaint.

Police found a tan-colored pellet gun in Landis’ waistband, and a string was tied to the trigger guard at one end and to Landis’ belt loop at the other, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 16.

