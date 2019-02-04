TOWN OF BELOIT

Police announced Monday they will issue citations to a man accused of hitting the stop arm on a school bus Friday.

Steven J. Steinert, 52, of 19 Auburn Drive, town of Beloit has pending citations of hit-and-run/property damage and improperly passing a stopped school bus, according to a news release.

Town police investigated the incident at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Riverside and Azalea drives, where a gray GMC pickup truck with a topper hit the side of a stopped Beloit Turner school bus, according to the release.

The driver did not stop.

The bus was dropping off one child onto the sidewalk on Riverside Drive at the time, Chief Ronald Northrop said.

The damage was on the driver's side of the bus, where the arm and attached stop sign were torn off, Northrup said.

Businesses volunteered surveillance video, someone called in the plate number to the local CrimeStoppers, and people reported seeing the vehicle near Auburn Drive on Saturday, Northrup said.

Officers found the truck with fresh damage to its passenger side, but the owner was not home Saturday, the release says.

Police contacted Steinert on Sunday, according to the release.

Drivers must stop on the street or highway 20 feet or more from any school bus that has stopped and is flashing red warning lights, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The law applies to vehicles approaching from any direction, unless those approaching from the front are on the opposite side of a highway divided by a center median.

All lanes of traffic must stop for the school bus, and no vehicle may proceed until the bus resumes motion and has turned off the red warning lights.

"The stop arm on the bus is an added communication to other drivers, but the lack of an extended stop arm is not reason to pass a bus whose red lights are flashing," the DOT says.