JANESVILLE

Rock County Judge Barbara McCrory asked a defendant Thursday about his education.

It’s a standard question for someone who is entering a plea to criminal charges, but the answer was not.

“My family tells me I graduated high school,” said Joseph H. Ostrowski, 44.

Ostrowski says he has amnesia, the result of heat stroke in Las Vegas in 2015.

And Ostrowski says he has no memory of a home invasion-robbery-sexual assault he is accused of committing in a rural subdivision east of Beloit early on the morning of Jan. 6, 2003.

He believes he is innocent, his attorney said.

The woman who was raped told investigators she never got a good look at her assailant, but DNA evidence collected at the scene ties him to the crime, District Attorney David O’Leary told the court during Thursday’s hearing.

O’Leary gave excruciating details of the assault, including the woman being tied up and threatened with death by the intruder, who demanded money and jewelry.

The woman said she felt a knife against her neck several times, and when she prayed, the man got angry, saying, “What do you mean, your God? He’s not saving you now,” O’Leary said.

The man attacked her in the dark, tying her hands with electrical cord, but she never got a good look at him, according to the criminal complaint.

The man threatened to kill her and later said he would let her live, she told investigators, according to the complaint.

“It took a long time to get over fear, especially if I hear a noise late at night,” the victim wrote in a statement in 2017. “I still can’t watch certain movies on TV. “(I) was glad when I got the call. We caught him.”

But Ostrowski has no memory of this, he says.

He suffers from “significant retrograde amnesia,” according to a doctor who examined him, McCrory said.

Ostrowski was “one notch above homeless” in Las Vegas in 2015 when he was brought to a hospital, where his internal temperature registered at 106, medical records show, and that damaged his brain, said his attorney, Jason Sanders.

Doctors put him into a medically induced coma, Sanders said.

Ostrowski later left the hospital against medical advice because he had no insurance and couldn’t pay hospital bills, Sanders said, so the amnesia was never treated.

“It’s hard to admit guilt to anything that you don’t think you did, especially something that sounds so heinous,” Sanders told the court.

Ostrowski was arrested on drug-related charges in 2017 in Nevada, which led authorities to match his DNA to blood found at the scene of the 2003 assault.

O’Leary said Rock County investigators got a fresh DNA swab of Ostrowski’s cheek and had the state Crime Lab check it against the DNA records from 2003.

DNA found inside and outside a condom, as well as blood found on electrical cords used to bind the victim, all matched Ostrowski to a high degree of certainty, O’Leary said.

Sanders hired an expert to seek fault with the DNA analyses, but none could be found, Sanders said.

Still, Ostrowski doesn’t remember the incident, so he entered the rarely-used Alford plea Thursday.

A defendant entering an Alford plea asserts his innocence but acknowledges a jury hearing the evidence would convict him.

After a lengthy review of the evidence by O’Leary, McCrory found it sufficient for her to find Ostrowski guilty, which she did.

The plea to first-degree sexual assault was part of an agreement with the prosecution. The charge carries a maximum prison term of 60 years.

Charges of false imprisonment, armed burglary and armed robbery with use of force were dismissed but entered in the record for consideration at sentencing.

Sanders said after the hearing a lot of people would find Ostrowski’s amnesia convenient, but medical records show he did suffer brain injury.

Sanders said that when Ostrowski’s sister visited him at the Rock County Jail, he didn’t recognize her.

The doctor who examined Ostrowski recommended an expensive kind of neurological test to get a better idea of what kind of brain injury he suffers from, Sanders said.

Sanders said he doesn’t envy the judge because, “It seems like there is a real victim that suffered real agony, and it seems like you have the body of the person who did it, but not the mind. So which one are you sentencing?"

McCrory ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for May 23. That report could shed more light on the amnesia question.

O’Leary said the victim lives out of state, and he wanted to make sure there was enough time to make travel arrangements so she could attend sentencing, if she wants to.