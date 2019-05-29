ELKHORN

A Madison woman charged with prostitution showed up to the wrong address in Genoa City to perform a sex act, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Genoa City police at about 2:10 p.m. May 14 responded to a home on the 1000 block of Pheasant Drive for a report of a woman blocking a driveway, the complaint states.

Police spoke with Jenna R. Wade, 33, who said she was there to perform a massage service, according to the complaint.

She allowed police to look at her phone, which showed she messaged someone about performing sex acts in exchange for $200, the complaint states. She agreed to show up at the general location.

Wade admitted to being at the location for that purpose, according to the complaint.

A resident told police a woman was blocking his driveway, and he had no idea why she was there.

When speaking to Wade, police said she spoke slowly, appeared lethargic and had pinpoint pupils even in the sunlight, a sign of possible opiate use.

She denied using drugs and said she had been clean for two weeks, the complaint states.

Police searched Wade’s vehicle and found methamphetamine, which she said belonged to a friend from the Madison area. Police also found a filtering device in a dentures kit with her name on it, three cellphones, a butane torch, vaporizer pen, condoms and lubricant, according to the complaint.

Wade is charged with prostitution, possessing meth, which is a felony, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

She pleaded guilty in January 2017 in Dane County Court to delivering heroin, and she was sentenced to two years of probation.

She also has an open case in Dane County for allegedly possessing meth May 20, according to online court records. She pleaded not guilty.

She is next supposed to appear in Walworth County Court at 1:15 p.m. Thursday after she missed her initial appearance May 21, court records show.

She had a court appearance in Madison on May 22, when she was in custody.