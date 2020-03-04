JANESVILLE

Police arrested a Madison woman for a suspected fifth OWI charge Tuesday afternoon, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday at West Milwaukee Street and South Locust Street for an equipment violation.

The driver Samone N. Miller, 30, of Madison, spoke with officers, who noticed a strong odor of marijuana. Miller showed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking, according to the release.

Miller was arrested for suspected fifth offense OWI, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA, possession of a controlled substance near certain places and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping.

She is currently being held at Rock County Jail.