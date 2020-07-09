A Madison woman was arrested on suspicion of her fourth intoxicated driving offense after crashing into a ditch along County P in the town of Clinton on Thursday, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release.
Sheriff's deputies and the Clinton Police Department responded to a one-vehicle crash at County P and Larson Road in the town of Clinton at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.
Loraine Dahl, 54, of Madison was driving eastbound on County P when she lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch, according to the release. Deputies smelled intoxicants, and Dahl admitted to drinking, according to the release. In addition to the OWI arrest, she was also cited for traffic violations.