JANESVILLE

Janesville police arrested a Madison woman on her suspected fifth intoxicated-driving charge Tuesday, police reported.

Officers stopped a vehicle at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday at West Milwaukee and South Locust streets for an equipment violation, according to a news release.

The driver, Samone N. Miller, 30, spoke with officers, who reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana. Miller showed signs of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana, according to the release.

Miller was arrested on charges of fifth-offense OWI, possession of marijuana, possession of MDMA (a drug also known as ecstasy), possession of a controlled substance near certain places, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, according to the release.

She is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.