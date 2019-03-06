ELKHORN

A Madison man pleaded guilty Thursday to holding a woman at gunpoint during a March 2018 incident when he was suicidal, court records show.

Richard D. Oberst, 34, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment with use of a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm as a felon and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to online court records.

The two most serious charges Oberst faced—two counts of first-degree sexual assault—were dismissed and read in as part of the plea agreement.

Oberst, per the agreement, withdrew his pleas of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

A woman told police about the incident in which Oberst held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, according to the criminal complaint. He then took her car to buy heroin.

Oberst has a scheduled sentencing hearing at 2:30 p.m. April 18.

