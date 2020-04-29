JANESVILLE
A man sentenced April 16 was resentenced Wednesday in Rock County Court to a shorter prison term.
Marshawn D. Giles, 21, of Madison pleaded guilty in the first hearing to two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for a firearms incident March 30, 2019.
Judge John Wood sentenced Giles to two years in prison plus two years of extended supervision with no credit for time served.
Giles said he felt misled. He believed he would get 300 days of credit, but those days were to be counted toward a separate conviction for which Giles was serving probation at the time of the Janesville shooting incident. State law prevents accumulated jail time from being applied to multiple cases.
On Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco said she and defense attorney Michael Murphy had talked, and she agreed to amend her recommendation to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision because Giles had pleaded guilty believing he would get the sentence credit.
It was the just and fair thing to do, Bricco said.
She noted the change gives Giles even less time in prison than with the 300 days sentence credit.
Murphy said he appreciated the state’s willingness to make the change without going through an appeal.
Wood agreed, saying the sentence still will achieve sentencing objectives.