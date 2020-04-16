JANESVILLE
Moments after being sentenced in Rock County Court to two years in prison and two years of probation for a 2019 shooting in Janesville, Marshawn Giles learned he likely won't get credit for the 300 days he's spent in jail.
Giles, 21, of Madison pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. However, he appeared to back away from the plea agreement Thursday after learning his time in jail won't count.
“I feel misled,” said Giles, who appeared in court via video.
Giles' jail time won't count in this case because it counts toward a separate conviction for which Giles was serving probation at the time of the shooting. State law prevents accumulated jail time from being applied to multiple cases.
Judge John Wood said prosecutors and Giles’ attorney, Michael Murphy, can discuss whether the 300 days should be accepted as time served in the current case. If they agree that the time does not count, Giles could have his sentencing and plea agreement reopened if he wishes.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chevrolet Sonic with multiple people in it was traveling behind Giles, who driving an SUV, near the intersection of Academy and McKinley streets around 3:41 a.m. March 30, 2019.
Giles performed a U-turn. As the vehicles neared each other, Giles—known to some as “Dutch”—fired a .38-caliber handgun into the Sonic several times, according to the complaint.
No one was hit, but the car sustained damage, according to the complaint. A witness told police he believed the incident was sparked by a bad drug deal between Dutch and a person in the Sonic, according to the complaint.
Murphy and Assistant District Attorney Mary Bricco said Thursday they thought the sentence was appropriate.
“When you look at the facts of this case, clearly a prison sentence is appropriate,” Bricco said.
“He shot at a vehicle with four people in it and endangered all of their lives by shooting at that vehicle, and the community deserves to be protected from the defendant while he gets whatever treatment is necessary,” she said. “He also should be punished because not only did he endanger those four people, but in reality, the location where this occurred, an innocent bystander could have been hurt as well.”
Murphy agreed, saying he hopes the sentence will "open the defendant’s eyes up to what he has before him if he continues down this path.”
Giles said he wants to do better.
“I would just like to say that I learned from my mistakes, and I’m still learning,” Giles said. “When I do get out, I hope to just go back to my old lifestyle and not make the same mistakes that I made before and better myself. As I’m incarcerated and doing this time, I just want to better myself.”
Wood said he hopes Giles does that.
“A lot of drug deals end up this way—with a lot of deaths, a lot of significant injuries—and you’re contributing to a significant societal problem by engaging in this kind of conduct,” Wood said.
“You are a very young man. You have a whole life ahead of you, and I would certainly hope you have bigger dreams than being incarcerated for extended periods of time."