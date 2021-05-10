JANESVILLE
A Madison man was charged last week with shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 90/39 in Janesville during what Rock County authorities described as a “road rage incident,” according to the criminal complaint.
Brandon Mckoy, 22, was charged May 6, with first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting two nights before.
Wisconsin State Patrol first received a report about a shooting at about 10:45 p.m. May 4, near mile marker 173 in the northbound lanes of the Interstate, the complaint states.
The alleged victim talked to State Patrol at a gas station and said Mckoy cut his vehicle off and brake-checked him. The two cars then “began to run against each other,” prosecutors wrote in the complaint.
When the victim passed Mckoy, he said he heard a bang before noticing the back window was smashed and had a bullet hole in it, the complaint states. Troopers later saw an exit hole in the car’s front window.
When authorities met with Mckoy at another gas station, he said the victim’s car had been hitting his car.
On May 6, a court commissioner ordered a $500 cash bond for Mckoy, court records show. Conditions of his bond include having no contact with the victim and not possessing any weapons.
Mckoy is scheduled to appear for an adjourned initial appearance at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27.