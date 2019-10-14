ELKHORN

A Madison man appeared in Walworth County Court on Monday on a charge that he sent threatening messages from the movie “Pulp Fiction” to an officer who arrested him in 2013 in Whitewater.

A Walworth County prosecutor charged Jonathan R. Wade, 27, with threat to a law enforcement officer based on messages he sent a UW-Whitewater police officer Sept. 18 and 19, according to the criminal complaint.

A sheriff’s office detective spoke to the officer who said Wade had messaged him and his family through Facebook.

“Gods vengeance misses no one (officer’s name), not even you,” one message read, according to the complaint. “And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious Anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers And you will know My name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee…”

Wade also said, “Ezekiel 25:17.” The officer understood these quotes as reference to the movie, which involve hitmen saying this and killing someone, according to the complaint.

“So that’s applicable to what?” the officer replied. “What is the purpose of messaging me?”

“For your families sake,” Wade responded, before naming some of the officer’s family members.

The officer told Wade his messages were, “unwanted, threatening, and harassing,” according to the complaint.

The officer arrested Wade on a marijuana case, the complaint states.

Wade admitted to the sheriff’s detective that he sent the messages to the officer and some of his relatives. He denied threatening the officer, but he understood that what he sent could be perceived as a threat, the complaint states.

Judge Phillip Koss on Sept. 23 ordered a $5,000 cash bond for Wade, court records show.

Wade is next set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.