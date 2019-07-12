EVANSVILLE

Police arrested a Madison man after they said he was connected to a stolen vehicle, which belonged to an Evansville resident.

Elhadji A. Ndiaye, 22, of Madison was arrested in Madison on Wednesday on charges of receiving stolen property, according to a police news release.

Evansville police were dispatched to a traffic complaint Tuesday and learned the car had been reported stolen in Madison on Monday night, according to the release. The vehicle had been altered with spray paint, and the driver fled Evansville before police could locate the vehicle.

The vehicle owner's home in the 400 block of West Main Street in Evansville had been burglarized shortly before police received the traffic complaint, said Patrick Reese, interim Evansville police chief.

Police found Ndiaye with several items taken from the Evansville home, according to the release.

Ndiaye was taken to the Dane County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.