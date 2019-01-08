TOWN OF NEWARK

A Madison man was arrested on a charge of sixth-offense intoxicated driving Tuesday morning on County K at Skinner Road in southwestern Rock County, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies were called at 11:41 a.m. to the scene of a runoff accident in which a car was stuck in a yard, according to a news release.

The driver fled north in the car but was found a short time later, according to the release.

Michael J. Muldoon, 32, also was cited for driving after revocation, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana, according to the release.

 

