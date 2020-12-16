JANESVILLE
Rock County prosecutors this week charged a Madison man with homicide, accusing him of speeding with drugs in his system before a 2019 crash on Interstate 90/39 that left another man dead.
Daniel N.L. Werner, 35, was charged Monday with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and by using a controlled substance in connection with the early-morning crash in August 2019 that killed a man identified in the criminal complaint by his initials, C.J.L.
Werner told a State Patrol trooper that he had post-traumatic stress disorder from military service, and that he took medications such as clonazepam, which is used to treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety, according to the complaint.
But a State Hygiene Lab report showed Werner tested positive for THC, cocaine and the antipsychotic medication aripiprazole, as well as clonazepam, the complaint states.
After the crash, Werner is quoted in the complaint as telling a trooper who asked if he would allow a blood draw at the hospital that, “I have no reason to refuse 'cause I have nothing to hide. Everything in my system I have prescription drugs for. You know what I’m saying.
“So, I haven’t done anything illegal,” he said, according to the complaint.
A speed analysis of the crash showed Werner’s southbound Ford F350 hit the back of a semitrailer truck while traveling 95 mph in a 60-mph work zone near mile marker 177, the complaint states.
After hitting the semi, Werner’s vehicle then became disabled in the left southbound lane, where the victim’s Chevrolet Silverado struck it at 76 mph, according to the complaint.
The victim was pinned in the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.
The criminal complaint lists both Aug. 20, 2019, and Aug. 21, 2019, as dates for the crash. It was not immediately clear which date was correct.
The complaint does not say where the victim lived.
Werner is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Rock County Court at 1 p.m. Jan. 25.