ELKHORN

A Lyons teen was charged Thursday after pointing a fake gun at police July 17, when his mom struggled with him to get the imitation weapon away, according to a criminal complaint filed in Walworth County Court.

Colby R. Fritz, 17, of 1642 Walburg Road, faces charges of threat to law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

When deputies from the Racine and Walworth county sheriff’s offices responding to a report of online harassment showed up at Fritz’s home, his mom went to wake him, according to the complaint.

Fritz appeared in the doorway holding what looked like a grey revolver at his side, the complaint states. A Racine County sheriff’s deputy then shouted “gun,” and Fritz pointed his fake gun at the deputy.

That is when Fritz’s mom “engaged in a struggle” with her son, pushing him further into the room—where they were out of police view, the complaint states.

Fritz responded to deputies’ calls to drop the gun by saying, “You leave me the f--- alone,” the complaint states.

Fritz then surrendered the fake gun, which turned out to be an airsoft replica pistol with corresponding ammunition, according to the complaint. The gun had no markings to show it wasn’t real.

Police showed up to Fritz’s home July 17 because in the weeks before he had been sending threatening messages to someone he went to high school with, according to the complaint.

One of the messages from July 16 reads, “Hello we are anonymous we are legion you should have expected us and your consequences for not listening are shown in the following picture,” according to the complaint. A photo shows a mask, a grey revolver and what looked like six bullets.

Fritz had a “propensity towards violence,” the complaint states.

He later told a deputy he was trying to either prompt police to shoot him or threaten them long enough to escape, according to the complaint.

Fritz was scheduled to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.