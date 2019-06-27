JANESVILLE

The case of a man charged with human trafficking last year in Rock County has shifted to federal court.

Corey Hereford, 47, of 1403 Keeler Ave., Beloit, was indicted by a federal grand jury for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. attorney.

The indictment charges Hereford with recruiting an individual he knew was a minor to engage in a commercial sex act and with committing this offense while being required to register as a sex offender.

Hereford faces related charges in Rock County, but it appears those charges will be dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

Rock County Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik on Thursday asked Judge Karl Hanson to dismiss the state’s charges against Hereford, in light of the fact that he faces at least 20 years if convicted on the federal charges.

Hanson set a hearing for Monday where those dismissals will take place.

The local charges are trafficking of a child, child enticement, human trafficking, receiving compensation for human trafficking and failure to maintain sex-offender registry.

The local criminal complaint accuses Hereford of renting hotel rooms in Janesville and Beloit where his customers paid for sex in 2017 and of selling the services of a 16-year-old girl out of his residence when he lived in Janesville.

Hereford is accused of supplying at least one of the women with cocaine and heroin in exchange for her participation.

The federal charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, according to the release.

The release credits the investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.