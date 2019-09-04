JANESVILLE

A registered sex offender who is listed as homeless in Janesville was charged Tuesday in Rock County Court with third-degree sexual assault.

A woman told police she was walking on Wisconsin Avenue near Copeland Avenue in Beloit on Aug. 26 when a man got out of his 2008 Chrysler Sebring, ejaculated on her shirt and then fled.

Lee A. Poffenberger, 37, told police that he was driving his car in Beloit while looking at pornography on his phone when he beckoned to a woman who got into the car, and he immediately ejaculated, getting ejaculate on the woman’s clothing, according to the criminal complaint.

Poffenberger told police he was looking for a prostitute and stopped when he thought he recognized a woman from a couple of nights before, according to the complaint.

The woman got angry when he said he didn’t have any money, Poffenberger said. She said he owed her and that she would accept two packs of cigarettes or a new shirt, according to the complaint.

Poffenberger said he drove her to a gas station and tried to use a payment card that was denied, and the woman told him she would call police, according to the complaint.

Poffenberger was released on a signature bond Tuesday after his initial court appearance. His next court appearance is Sept. 25. As a condition of his release, he must take all prescribed medications, according to online court records.

Poffenberger was a rural Janesville resident when he was charged and convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 2004, according to Gazette records.

The sex offender registry lists Poffenberger as a lifetime registrant and homeless.