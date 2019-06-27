MADISON

A man who was charged with human trafficking last year in Rock County now faces related federal charges.

Corey Hereford, 47, of 1403 Keeler Ave., Beloit, was indicted by a federal grand jury for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison on Wednesday, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. attorney.

The indictment charges Hereford with "recruiting an individual he knew was a minor and would be caused to engage in a commercial sex act" and with committing this offense while being required to register as a sex offender.

Hereford faces related charges in Rock County, where he was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The local criminal complaint accuses Hereford of renting hotel rooms in Janesville and Beloit where his customers paid for sex in 2017 and of selling the services of a 16-year-old girl out of his residence when he lived in Janesville.

The federal charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in federal prison, according to the release.

The release credits the investigation by the Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

This story will be updated.