JANESVILLE

Janesville police have cited four local businesses for illegal sales of alcohol to minors.

The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change conducted compliance checks on 24 businesses, according to a police news release.

The businesses that sold alcohol to buyers younger than 21 were:

  • Janesville Travel Plaza, 3222 Humes Road.
  • The Vineyard, 3439 Mount Zion Ave.
  • Schnucks, 1501 Creston Park Drive.
  • Woodman’s Food Market, 2819 N. Lexington Drive.

