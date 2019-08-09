JANESVILLE
Janesville police have cited four local businesses for illegal sales of alcohol to minors.
The Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change conducted compliance checks on 24 businesses, according to a police news release.
The businesses that sold alcohol to buyers younger than 21 were:
- Janesville Travel Plaza, 3222 Humes Road.
- The Vineyard, 3439 Mount Zion Ave.
- Schnucks, 1501 Creston Park Drive.
- Woodman’s Food Market, 2819 N. Lexington Drive.